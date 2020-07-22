Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin is not seeking re-election; cites health issue

(Jonesboro, AR) - Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin has announced that due to a recent but ongoing health issue he will not seek re-election to a fourth term.

“I’ve had a wonderful life over the past 27 years serving this community. I have been blessed to serve both as a member of the city council and as mayor,” Perrin said. “I have truly loved every minute of it; and I am thankful for the opportunity that our citizens have given me to serve. I plan to meet this next season of my life with the same commitment and tenacity as I have during the last one.”

“Regrettably, however, I have decided it best to not seek another term as your mayor,” Perrin said. “After consulting with medical professionals, family members and some close friends, I have decided most of my energies over the coming 3-5 months would be best spent focused on restoring my health. I plan to continue in my capacity as mayor through the end of my term that ends December 31, 2020. But I fear that the added stress and energy commitment that it would take to run a campaign on top of my mayoral responsibilities would slow my full recovery.”

Perrin was recently admitted to a local hospital for a one-day procedure to have a biopsy performed. While the procedure was successful, after consultation with medical professionals, Perrin made the decision to pursue additional options to maximize his opportunity for a complete clean bill of health moving forward.

While the exact treatment protocol is still being developed, the mayor said he expects up to 12 weeks of medication before deciding if any other procedures will be necessary. “It’s going to be a tough road, but I am up to the challenge,” Perrin said.

Perrin said the decision not to seek re-election was not easy. “I love this city, and I love being your mayor,” Perrin said. “As difficult as the decision has been, I have a peace because I believe that everything happens for a reason, and that God does not put more on us than we can bear.”

“This has obviously been a major development in my life,” Perrin said in a prepared statement. “But I am optimistic that with many prayers and the proper medical treatment that I will be able to overcome this challenge. I want to thank everyone for their continued support both professionally and personally. I am looking forward to spending many more years with my family and friends and enjoying my time as a productive citizen of Jonesboro.”

