Jonesboro Teacher Ashton Owen Describes Experiences With Teaching During COVID-19

Welcome to A-State Connections. I am your host Johnathan Reaves. Teaching and COVID-19. Ashton Owen is an Alum of Arkansas State University and she comes from a family of teachers. So it is natural that she would lean toward teaching herself. What was different this year, was COVID-19, and how that changed education her students. When school starts back in August, Owen will start her third year of teaching at Annie Camp Junior High School in Jonesboro, which is part of the Jonesboro School District. Here is my interview with Ashton Owen. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.



