Jonesboro Traffic To Be Re-Routed For Construction of Railroad Overpass

Starting tomorrow morning at 10 am, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will close Highway 18 at Nettleton Avenue to build the new railroad overpass. Those traveling eastbound will drive on the recently completed Watt Street bridge, opening Monday, to Highway 463, and those driving westbound will take Cain Street to Nettleton Avenue. The new overpass will be complete in 2022.

This press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation:

Improvements to Highland Drive require temporary road closure in Jonesboro, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Weather permitting, crews will place a closure on Highway 18 (Highland Dr.) at Nettleton Avenue at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

This closure will allow crews to begin construction of a new railroad overpass. Detours will direct traffic to use Watt Street, where ARDOT recently completed a new railroad overpass as part of this project to serve as an alternate route (see attached map).

This work is expected to be completed in early 2022. Traffic will be controlled by barricades, signals (both temporary and a new permanent installation) and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.


