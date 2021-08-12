Related Program: 
Journaling in the Time of COVID

In November 2020, Heidi Charton tested postive for COVID-19. In an effort to streamline communiation, she kept a digital journal to inform friends and family of her condition. Those updates involved her time in the hospital, the intensive care unit, and finally back home after nearly two weeks in the hospital. Charton shares some portions of her journal and her experience since.

CORRECTION: The initial version of this story referred to the children as Charton's children. The childen were her friend's children.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

By KUAF Staff Aug 3, 2021
Courtesy / U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place throughout the KUAF listening area during August.

For more information about vaccine clinics, vaccinations and other covid-19 information, you can click here, or call 800- 985-6030

  • Every day at Washington County Urgent Care on Appleby Rd. in Fayetteville
  • Every Wednesday, at Washington Regional Urgent Care centers in Bentonville, Harrison, Rogers and Springdale
  • From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Rogers Public Library.
  • From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Mountain View Apartments in Fayetteville

Arkansas Hospitals Continue to be Overwhelmed by COVID-19

By Aug 11, 2021
Courtesy / YouTube

Hospitals in Arkansas keeps topping their record high numbers of COVID-19 patients and Governor Asa Hutchinson says this is stressing infrastructure and personnel in his most recent press briefing

Logan County Business Moves to Takeout with Hospital Bed Shortages

By Aug 9, 2021
Courtesy / Prestonrose Farm & Brewing Co.

The owners of Prestonrose Farm & Brewing Co., a nanobrewery and organic farm in Paris, have moved to takeout service only after hearing from local officials that emergency services are forced to route patients out of state for hospitalizations. Liz Preston, co-owner of Prestonrose, says she's concerned about more than just COVID-19.