Journaling in the Time of COVID

In November 2020, Heidi Charton tested postive for COVID-19. In an effort to streamline communiation, she kept a digital journal to inform friends and family of her condition. Those updates involved her time in the hospital, the intensive care unit, and finally back home after nearly two weeks in the hospital. Charton shares some portions of her journal and her experience since.

CORRECTION: The initial version of this story referred to the children as Charton's children. The childen were her friend's children.