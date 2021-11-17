The Journey From Arkansas to Howard University

Growing up in Little Rock, Warrington Sebree wasn't exactly sure what he wanted to do when he grew up, but he knew where he wanted to go: the University of Arkansas. In this episode, host Dr. Caree Banton turns the tables on her co-host Warrington to talk about growing up in Arkansas, being a part of the 4.4% of black students on the campus, and what compelled him to study African and African American Studies. Now Warrington is in his first year of law school at the HBCU mecca Howard University.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Warrington Sebree

Producer: Matthew Moore

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF in partnership with the African and African American Studies Program at the University of Arkansas.