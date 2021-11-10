The Joy of Giving

. Generosity is the habit of giving freely without expecting anything in return. And lastly, charity is giving help to those in need who are not related to the giver.

Over the next six weeks, you are likely to be asked repeatedly to make a financial gift to a variety of not-for-profits. If you let it, the asking might feel like a nuisance or a burden.

The act of giving freely with no expectation of something in return can be one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences in life. Giving creates joy for all involved. It makes the heart sing when a gift is given for a cause you believe in.

I hope you will think deeply about gifts you can make during the holiday season. Your health is tied to the experience of joy and few things bring about joy as quickly as a gift freely given. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

