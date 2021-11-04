Kid-Sized COVID Shots Now Available for Ages 5-11

The Shelby County Health Department began administering kid-sized COVID-19 shots to 5-11 year olds on Thursday.

Those older than five are the latest age group to become eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The pediatric verison is a lower dose, but like the adult one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s safe and effective at preventing infections .

The head of the county’s vaccine campaign, Doug McGowen, says some local distributors such as clinics and pharmacies are still waiting on shipments of the smaller vials, but by early next week, parents should have more options for where small children can be vaccinated.

For now, the Health Department is offering shots at their downtown clinic on JeffersonAve. McGowen says the county’s major drive-thru locations will still only serve people 12 and older.

“These [5-11 year olds] are children and their physiology is very different so you have to take a little extra measure of care when you’re doing them,” he said at a Thursday press briefing. “That’s why we’re being conservative in our rollout and we’re having special dedicated locations for those vaccinations.”

The county is planning pediatric vaccine clinics at the Glenview and Hickory Hill Community Centers later in November.

COVID infections are decreasing across the county, but adolescents 17 and younger still account for more than 25 percent of active cases.

With the addition of elementary-aged children to the mix, the county has a chance to up its vaccination rate among adolescents. Only about 40 percent of 12- to 17- year-olds have been vaccinated.

Five- to 11-year-olds account for almost 10 percent of the local population.

County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says parents should vaccinate their children as soon as possible.

“We want to continue to have a safe, in-person learning environment for the school year, and this is just another step for getting there,” she said.

Visit the Health Department’s website for additional vaccine information .

