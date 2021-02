The Saturday preceding Easter Sunday in Arkansas has been celebrated as Confederate Flag Day since 1957. But after the domestic terror attack on the U.S. Capitol in early January, where an insurgent paraded a Confederate flag through a federal building, state Rep. Andrew Collins, D-District 35, filed HB 1203 to repeal Confederate Flag Day. Fort Smith attorney, Joey McCutchen, who advocates for the preservation of Confederate history, says Confederate Flag Day should be maintained.