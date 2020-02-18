Let’s talk about quinoa

If you have never cooked with it, now is the time to try this super grain.

Quinoa is a healthy and delicious alternative for traditional sides like rice and pasta – which are both higher in calories and carbohydrates than quinoa is.

Most folks use this tasty grain as a side dish … but this super grain is much more versatile than most think.

Did you know that you can make dishes like sushi, paella, brittle, tacos and quesadillas with quinoa?

And as an added bonus? The quinoa will pack a bigger nutritional punch than the same dish made with the traditional ingredients.

According to Kendall Miller, the Brand Manager at Ancient Harvest, “Quinoa is one of the few plant-based ingredients that is a complete protein. Quinoa has all 9 essential amino acids and almost twice as much fiber as other side dishes like white rice.”

In dishes like sushi and paella, quinoa works as a more nutrient-rich substitute for white rice.

The texture of quinoa has a bit of a chewiness to it, which also makes it work as a plant-based substitute for meat in dishes like tacos and quesadillas.

When making vegetarian tacos with quinoa, mix the grain with ingredients like black beans, corn and tomatoes. Spices like cumin and paprika add a Tex-mex flavor to the filling. Garnish with avocados and cilantro just like you would a traditional taco.

When cooking quinoa, there is one important step never to miss. Always rinse the quinoa before cooking it. Rinsing removes quinoa's natural coating, called saponin, which can make it taste bitter. Some quinoa brands come pre-rinsed, but it’s simple-to-do step I never skip.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Quinoa Tacos

Ingredients:

1 cup Ancient Harvest Harmony Quinoa

1 can black beans

1 can sweet corn

2 large chopped tomatoes

2 cups vegetable broth

3 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 onion

2 cloves minced garlic

splash of olive oil

1/2 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp cumin

salt and pepper to taste

avocado and parsley (or cilantro) to top

corn tortillas

Directions:

1. Heat a large pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil, followed by the chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

2. Drain can of beans and can of corn and add them to the pan.

3. Add the vegetable broth, chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, quinoa, paprika, and cumin. Cover the pan and cook for 20-25 minutes, or until the liquid has pretty much evaporated.

4. Add salt and pepper to taste. Take off heat.

5. Heat your tortillas on a clean pan for 10-15 seconds on each side. Then add your taco mix to the tortillas and top with chopped avocado and parsley or cilantro.

Recipe courtesy of Ancient Harvest.

