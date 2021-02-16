A list of warming shelters across Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri

As the state struggles with record-breaking below freezing temperatures causing power outages, several warming shelters have opened up across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Below is a list of shelters that have been complied by KASU News. Some of the shelters listed have also been mentioned on KAIT's winter weather coverage page. Anyone who would like to have their shelter listed here can email kasuradionews@gmail.com. Please make sure to include your hours of operation and the address for the shelter.

(Links below pinpoints location on Google Maps)

ARKANSAS

Jonesboro

Paragould

Greater Vision Church and Eastside Baptist Church warming center, 529 East Court St., open 24 hours through Feb. 19. Greater Vision Church will also provide overnight shelter. (KAIT)

Labor Park building, 309 S. 6th St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (KAIT)

Mission Outreach, 901 E. Lake St., open for hot meals. (KAIT)

Black Oak

New Hope Baptist Church - open 24 hours (call Randy at (870) 974-2743 or Justin at (870) 275-3242 for help)

MISSOURI

Kennett

Safehaven, 1201 Ely Rd., for homeless and stranded motorists. (KAIT)

Abundant Life Assembly, 1902 St. Francis St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (KAIT)

Slicer Street Church of Christ, 310 Slicer St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (KAIT)

KASU will update this list when more details are available.

