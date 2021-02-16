A list of warming shelters across Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri

By Brandon Tabor 31 minutes ago

As the state struggles with record-breaking below freezing temperatures causing power outages, several warming shelters have opened up across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

Below is a list of shelters that have been complied by KASU News. Some of the shelters listed have also been mentioned on KAIT's winter weather coverage page. Anyone who would like to have their shelter listed here can email kasuradionews@gmail.com. Please make sure to include your hours of operation and the address for the shelter.

(Links below pinpoints location on Google Maps)

ARKANSAS

Jonesboro

Paragould

Black Oak

MISSOURI

Kennett

KASU will update this list when more details are available.

Copyright 2021 KASU. To see more, visit KASU.