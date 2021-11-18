Live Music Opportunities Plentiful Leading Into the Holidays

The week leading into Thanksgiving offers many musical opportunities, from jazz and blues to folk, gospel and soul, and even a few Friendsgiving celebrations
Thu, Nov 18
- Rumours: a Fleetwood Mac Tribute at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $12.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
Fri, Nov 19
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- William Clark Green at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Jerrod Mounce at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Project 1268 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and Friends at Moonbroch (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Chad Marshall Band at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Casey Donahew, Gracee Shriver at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Ray Wiley Hubbard at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 7:30 p.m.
Sat, Nov 20
- Country Jesus at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Michael Hanna and Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- My Life in Colour, TownhouseFire, OSC1 at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Pura Coco, Avery Sunshine, Dana "BigDane" Johnson at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $30.00, 9 p.m.
- Chad Marshall Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Charlie Mellinger at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sun, Nov 21
- Amber Sterling Trio, Neon Flight, Ashtyn Barbaree, Foggy Bobcat, Drummerboy Infinity, Honey Shuffle, Randall Shreve, KALO at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
- Brick Fields at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Mon, Nov 22
- Danny Mullen at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Abby Howard at Tree House (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
Wed, Nov 24
- Willi Carlisle, Bonnie Montgomery, Chris Acker at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Patti Steel at Core Brewing (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol, the Flipoff Pirates at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.