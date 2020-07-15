Living a Healthy Life

Through the difficult times we are all experiencing, I think it is important to remember what it means to live a healthy life.

Lifetime trauma of racism for people of color chips away at what we want out of life little by little. Living in isolation, to a lesser degree, also makes us less healthy.

I believe that none of us can consider ourselves to be healthy unless we are on a path that leads toward three objectives.

First, we must experience more joy in life.

Second, love must wash through us at every turn.

And lastly, we must feel we are moving closer to things greater than we are – I would call that God.

Without more joy, more love and a sense of movement toward God or those things greater than we are, you can’t be healthy. The good news is that even with the trials of the day, this is possible if we set our minds and our hearts on the right course.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.