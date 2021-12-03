Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, among many shootings under investigation in Jonesboro

By Brandon Tabor 3 hours ago
  • Deangelo Lewis, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested on November 1 in connection to the shooting death of Devonte Wesson. Wesson, 18, was shot on November 22 and was admitted to a local hospital. He died 4 days later from his injuries.
    Jonesboro Police Department / Facebook

Another Jonesboro shooting suspect is in jail after being connected to killing 18-year-old Devonte Wesson.

Jonesboro Police said that on Wednesday they arrested 20-year-old Deangelo Lewis. Lewis of Jonesboro is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing on charges including suspicion of first degree murder.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road on November 22 on a "shots fired" call. Authorities were notified that the victim, identified as Wesson, was admitted to a local hospital.

Wesson died 4 days later from his injuries.

The shooting was among several in Jonesboro that occurred in late November.

Police also on Wednesday arrested 3 teens involved in a separate shooting that day.

