Good Shepherd Lutheran Church pastor Clint Schnekloth, and Lisa Stuart, a trans activist with NWA Equality in Fayetteville will appear on a national panel of experts September 30th discussing spiritual violence — classified as an individual who uses spiritual or religious beliefs to hurt, scare or control others. A current example is right-wing Christian politicians in the U.S. enacting strict laws terminating LGBTQ+ civil rights. Episcopal priest Rev.