March is Archeology Month in Arkansas!

Arkansas Archeology Month is an annual event designed to broaden the public’s interest and appreciation for Arkansas’s archeological resources and to encourage the public’s participation in conservation and preservation efforts. This year's theme is Research Across the State.
Marilyn Knap - a liaison with the Arkansas Archeological Society and the Arkansas Archeological Survey - describes one of the first events for the month; a talk on March 11th focusing on music archeology.
Mel Zabecki - a state archeologist with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, a service of the University of Arkansas - talks about this year's theme for Arkansas Archeology Month.