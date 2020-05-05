Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

It’s Cinco de Mayo … and one of the best ways to celebrate is with a margarita!

It’s oh so easy to make a great margarita at home.

Michelle Laverty, who goes by the nickname Lav and is the beverage director for Babalu and Spell Restaurant Group, has four tips for making the perfect margarita at home.

Tip No. 1

Avoid the neon green margarita mixes at the grocery store. Instead, use fresh squeezed lime juice.

If not squeezing your own, Lav says there are some good options at the grocery store. She recommends the brand Natalie’s, which you can find at Kroger.

Tip No. 2

Pick a tequila that you like.

Lav recommends 100% agave tequilas. And know you don’t have to purchase the most expensive tequila at the store; a mid-level tequila will work fine.

Tip No. 3

The third tip involves how to make the sweetness perfect for your taste buds.

For a less sweet margarita, just use lime juice, agave and tequila. To add sweetness, add Triple Sec.

For a more “top shelf” margarita, Lav recommends using Grand Marnier instead of Triple Sec. But know this orange liquor is 80 proof — so it will have more of a kick.

Tip No. 4

It’s easy to make margaritas with a twist

Lav recommends infusing your tequila. For example, for a spicy margarita, infuse your tequila with jalapenos.

You can also infuse your tequila with Triple Sec or Grand Marnier to have the perfect level of sweetness for every drink.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

