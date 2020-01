Listen to Marketplace's episode for January 22, 2020, which discusses the business of TV in 2020, the latest on auto tariffs, Boeing, and Venezuelan refugees in Chile. Plus, a conversation with AMC President Sarah Barnett.



During the impeachment trial, you can listen to Marketplace on WKNO HD-2 at 6:00 PM, on your smart speakers, the new WKNO App, or on wknofm.org.