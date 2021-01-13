Martin Luther King Jr. Day Message

Martin Luther King Jr. Once said, “People fail to get along because they fear each other; they fear each other because they don't know each other; they don't know each other because they have not communicated with each other.”
MLK was a great believer that much of what divides us can be overcome by taking the time and making the effort to understand the other person’s point of view. If we can just assume positive intent in all situations, it will open a door of resolution of most of our troubles in life.
King’s fallback position on almost everything was to interject love into the equation. His tactic of non-violence was born out of believing that in all matters, love rules the day, but can only be made real if we commit ourselves to serious communication with others even when we disagree.
King’s wisdom is as valuable today as it was in the 1960’s. I pray we can hear him speaking to us in this time of great divide. He remains a prophet we should all heed.
This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
Copyright 2021 WKNO. To see more, visit WKNO.