Martin Luther King Jr. by Dr. Scott Morris

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior marched in the streets in support of people who worked in a low wage job.

It was not just sanitation workers but housekeepers, manual laborers and people of all manner who toiled in unseen professions. And King believed that that nature of work could be redemptive.

He once said “Whatever your life work is, do it well. A man should do his job so well that the living, the dead the unborn could do it no better.”

Work is one of the critical parts of life that leads to a life well lived.

Do you do your work so well that you would meet King’s standard of excellence? The value of your work is not whether you are changing the world, but whether your dedication to quality is changing you.

According to King, work is not something to make you tired, it should be a source of strength that builds you up.

I hope you approach your work with such commitment.

This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.



