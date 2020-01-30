Related Program: 
Member of Little Rock Nine Recounts Torment at Central High

  (Left) Elizabeth Eckford on Sept. 4, 1957, surrounded by reporters, while waiting for a bus after her encounter with an angry mob. (Right) Eckford poses on a commemorative bench unveiled in 2018.
    Courtesy / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/ MICHAEL HIBBLEN / KUAR NEWS

This week, Elizabeth Eckford, one of the nine black teenagers who desegregated Little Rock's Central High School, spoke at the Statehouse Convention Center as part of the Clinton School of Public Service speaker series. Eckford discussed the white mobs, armed soldiers and daily torment that came with being part of that seminal moment.

