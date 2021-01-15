Memphis Advocates Push Minimum Wage Hike on MLK's Birthday





A small group of activists in Memphis marked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 's birthday on Friday in front of a McDonald’s restaurant, demanding a national minimum wage hike to $15 an hour. Their calls are expected to echo sister rallies in cities across the U.S.



After arriving in a caravan of cars, horns blaring, about 20 people congregated on the sidewalk in front of the fast food restaurant on Poplar Ave. Some signs at the gathering read “I AM A Person,” a reference to the now iconic “I AM A Man” posters carried by Memphis sanitation workers during their historic 1968 strike.

Karesha Mans is a McDonald’s employee making $10 an hour and joined the demonstration. She says it’s hard to support her one-year-old daughter on that salary and adds that workers like her are also facing extra health risks because of the pandemic.

“Everyday I come in, I’m scared to go to work because I never know what I’m coming in contact with,” she says. “Then you have people coming in who don’t want to wear their masks and stuff. It makes the job harder.”

Activists hope to apply extra pressure to federal lawmakers who have not raised the current $7.25 minimum hourly wage since 2009. President-elect Joe Biden announced this week he’s supporting a $15 an hour wage increase as part of his larger coronavirus relief proposal.

