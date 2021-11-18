'Memphis Legend,' Rapper Young Dolph Fatally Shot

A prominent local rapper who rose to national recognition was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while visiting a South Memphis bakery.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the slaying of 36-year-old Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., who was known by the moniker Young Dolph. His most recent album spent time near the top of the Billboard 200 chart .

Social media tributes poured in Wednesday afternoon after authorities said Thornton was shot inside the popular cookie store, Makeda’s on Airways Blvd.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis did not speak to specific leads late Wednesday.

“This was a shooting that occurred at a cookie shop, and we’re just not sure what that motivation was,” she said at a press briefing. “It’s a little bit too early for us to tell.”

Davis said witnesses were providing information and said more officers had been stationed in the area of the shooting to discourage any additional attacks. She urged calm but condemned the record-setting number of shootings in Memphis.

“Too many families, too many mothers, too many fathers have suffered in our city and quite frankly we are all tired of it,” she said.

Young Dolph made his debut in 2016 and had a reputation in Memphis for his generosity . He also had previous run-ins with violence. He had been targeted in shootings in both Los Angeles and in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Crowds of people gathered for hours on Airways at the scene as dozens of police cars blocked off the area.

Mary Trice called the rapper her nephew and said many felt a deep connection with the musician.

“Now we have to get ready to bury our loved one and not just our loved one, Dolph is somebody's daddy,” she said, “Now here goes another set of kids without a dad.”

Thornton had two children and a wife, according to media reports.

Nichol Smith called him a Memphis legend.

“We couldn’t believe it was him,” she said. “It’s not worth it, put the guns down.”

