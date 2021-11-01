Memphis Symphony Masterworks Concert 2

“Adventurous and passionate”, Inna Faliks joins the MSO on the towering Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto. Mendelssohn created some of his most exquisite music to accompany Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Early 20th century English composer, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, was considered one of the most progressive composers of his time, incorporating influences from his African heritage. WKNO's Darel Snodgrass talks with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about the upcoming concert.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 · 7:30pm · Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, November 7, 2021 · 2:30pm · Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Robert Moody, conductor

Inna Faliks, piano

COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Danse Négre

MENDELSSOHN Suite from A Midsummer Night’s Dream

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1

For tickets and more information, or call the box office at (901)

567-2500

