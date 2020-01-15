Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Mid-January Offers Much Music

By 27 minutes ago

Hard rock, a harmonica virtuoso, and Celtic music are among the many choices available this weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Friday, Jan. 17

Saturday, Jan. 18

Sundat, Jan. 19

Monday, Jan. 20

Tags: 
Music

Related Content

Woody Guthrie Center Plays Baseball

By Jan 13, 2020
Courtesy / Woody Guthrie Center

This week, the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa will open a new exhibit about the connections between music and baseball. Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, is a lead curator for the project.

Trio Performs at OzMoMu for First Time

By Jan 10, 2020

The Damn Neighbors is one of a dozen acts performing at this year's Ozark Mountain Music Festival. The four-day festival is scheduled for Jan.16-19 at Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Guitarist's Influences Stretch Beyond Borders

By Jan 7, 2020
Courtesy / Allen Clark

Guitarist Jesse Cook will perform Friday, Jan. 10, at the Walton Arts Center. We recently spoke to Cook about his influences, how a cable system's guide channel helped bring his music to a wider audience and more.

Remembering Rockabilly Legend Sleepy LaBeef

By & Jan 6, 2020
Courtesy / Sleepy Labeef

Arkansas native Sleepy LaBeef died late last year. He spent decades touring around the world. We clip a series of interviews with the rockabilly star, conducted over the years, including a first conversation recorded with KUAF at our old Dickson Street Studio more than 21 years ago.

Honey Collective Defies Genres

By Jan 3, 2020
Courtesy / Honey Collective

Since forming in mid-2018, Fayetteville-based ensemble Honey Collective has performed throughout Arkansas. In 2019, the band embarked on its first tour outside of the state and released new music. The band's members, Jordan Strickland, Austin Wilkins, Erick Amaya, Walter Ferguson and Aricka Lewis, recently joined us to talk about their music and to perform a few songs for us.