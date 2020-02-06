Missouri county sued over jail time for unpaid court costs

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man at the heart of a state Supreme Court case that overturned what critics called modern-day debtors' prisons is suing the local officials who put him there. Lawyers for 65-year-old Warrensburg resident George Richey sued St. Clair County officials Tuesday. Richey is one of two Missouri men who sued over boarding costs for time spent in county jails. Those are commonly referred to as board bills. Supreme Court judges last year ruled unanimously that while inmates are responsible for those costs, judges cannot send people back to jail for not paying. Richey says his unlawful imprisonment destroyed his life.



Copyright 2020 KASU. To see more, visit KASU