Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Prosecutors say a Missouri dentist was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison and fined $50,000 after admitting he illegally prescribed drugs for a woman despite being aware she had a drug problem and a history of mental illness. The U.S. attorneys office says Bradley Seyer, of Florissant, pleaded guilty in June to two felony charges of making false statements to Medicare and illegally issuing prescriptions for narcotic opioids without a legitimate medical purpose.



