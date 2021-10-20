Movement and Health

That is something hard to believe when you look at all the ways we live sedentary lives. The physical activity is part and parcel to living a healthy life. We all need 150 minutes a week of aerobic exercise. Now, I define aerobic as anything that gets your heart racing to the point it will make you sweat. I encourage you to keep a record of your movement. You can do it in as little as five-minute segments walking as fast as you can from the edge of a parking lot into the grocery store counts. Ideally, you should do 30 minutes, five days a week, but however you get to 150 minutes is what your heart and body needs to be healthy. Physical activity doesn't have to be work or something you dread. If you make it a habit, you will look forward to it and it will give you the energy we all need to enjoy our lives. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.



Copyright 2021 WKNO. To see more, visit WKNO