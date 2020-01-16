Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Music Classes Offered Through U of A


  • Courtesy / University of Arkansas

Lia Uribe, associate professor of music at the University of Arkansas, says the U of A Community Music School is offering classes for children 4 to 6 years old. Registration is open through Jan. 21. Classical music concerts are also starting up again throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 18

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Music

Mid-January Offers Much Music

By Jan 15, 2020

Hard rock, a harmonica virtuoso, and Celtic music are among the many choices available this weekend.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Woody Guthrie Center Plays Baseball

By Jan 13, 2020
Courtesy / Woody Guthrie Center

This week, the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa will open a new exhibit about the connections between music and baseball. Bob Santelli, the executive director of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, is a lead curator for the project.

Trio Performs at OzMoMu for First Time

By Jan 10, 2020

The Damn Neighbors is one of a dozen acts performing at this year's Ozark Mountain Music Festival. The four-day festival is scheduled for Jan.16-19 at Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.

Guitarist's Influences Stretch Beyond Borders

By Jan 7, 2020
Courtesy / Allen Clark

Guitarist Jesse Cook will perform Friday, Jan. 10, at the Walton Arts Center. We recently spoke to Cook about his influences, how a cable system's guide channel helped bring his music to a wider audience and more.

Remembering Rockabilly Legend Sleepy LaBeef

By & Jan 6, 2020
Courtesy / Sleepy Labeef

Arkansas native Sleepy LaBeef died late last year. He spent decades touring around the world. We clip a series of interviews with the rockabilly star, conducted over the years, including a first conversation recorded with KUAF at our old Dickson Street Studio more than 21 years ago.