The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra's concert Christmas with the APO Saturday, Dec. 19, is all about coming together to celebrate the season, as Music Director Steven Byess explains with many local ensembles joining the symphony on stage to play timeless favorites and pieces you may have never heard before. It's even a homecoming for concertmaster Elizabeth Lyon, who's been busy playing many holiday concerts. For her, the APO performance is the closest concert to her home of Bella Vista.