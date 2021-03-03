Happy National Nutrition Month everyone!

For over 40 years, the USDA and HHS have been releasing science-based food and beverage recommendations for reducing risk of chronic disease and meeting your nutrient needs. And this year, the new 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans have been released! So let’s talk about them!

First things first, they promote focusing on your eating patterns. You heard me right, I said “patterns.”

They provide nutrition guidance based on your stage of life from infancy to older adulthood.

They encourage you to add nutrient-dense foods to your diet, rather than worrying too much about what to take away.

And lastly, they recommend adapting it to your personal preferences, cultural practices, and budget.

Not only are these guidelines to help the public navigate a healthy diet, but they also help develop, evaluate, and implement Federal, State and Local nutrition programs.

When in doubt, take a step back and think about your diet as a whole. And remember, it’s never too early or late to make nutrition a priority!

Learn more about Church Health Nutrition Class offerings by visiting churchhealth.org/cwbw.

This is Natalie Dabbs for Church Health.

