New DNA Findings to be Used in Death Row Inmate's Clemency Request









The defense team for a man on death row seeking to prove his innocence presented the results of new crime scene DNA testing in a Shelby County court on Tuesday.



Pervis Payne’s lawyers say the testing found traces of third party DNA from an unidentified male on the murder weapon. However, the DNA samples are only partial profiles so they cannot be run through a FBI database to look for a potential match.

The state of Tennessee intended to put Payne to death in December for the murder of a Millington woman, Charisse Christopher, and her toddler-aged daughter. The two were stabbed to death in her Millington apartment in 1987.

Gov. Bill Lee granted Payne, who has insisted he was wrongfully accused of the murders, a stay of execution until this spring because of the pandemic. The Tennessee Supreme Court and Lee have also ordered the delay of several other executions.



The DNA analysis is the first ever conducted in this case.



“What we do know is that there’s multiple male, unknown DNA on almost every item of evidence,” defense attorney Kelly Henry said in court.

Payne's DNA was also found on the knife used to kill the victims, but Henry says that is consistent with her client’s original testimony that he entered the crime scene after hearing noise coming from Christopher’s apartment. Upon finding the victims, Payne said he tried to help by pulling the knife from Christopher’s body.

Payne submitted a clemency petition to the governor in October, arguing his execution is unconstitutional because of his intellectual disability. His lawyers say a current legal barrier prevents him from presenting the disability claim to a judge. State lawmakers intend to address the issue this legislative session.



Henry said they will add the new DNA findings to the clemency request.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office opposed the DNA testing when lawyers requested it last year, saying a jury was convinced of Payne’s guilt with overwhelming evidence against him. An officer saw Payne, covered in blood, run from the crime scene and his baseball cap was found wrapped around the arm of Christopher’s daughter.



Shelby County prosecutor Steve Jones said in court on Tuesday that the unidentified DNA does not change the case or exculpate Payne.



“Regarding the findings on the knife, we don’t know when that DNA was placed there,” he said. “We don’t know when any of this DNA was placed there except for the Christophers’ and Payne.”



Henry said some evidence from the crime scene including fingernail clippings from the victim has disappeared without explanation, casting doubt on the prosecution's handling of the case.

