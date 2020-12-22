Last year, my Puerto Rican mother-in-law introduced me to a new holiday cocktail.

Knowing I was a fan of egg nog, she made me a batch of Coquito – the Puerto Rican version of this holiday libation.

After one sip, I was hooked on this creamy, coconut-y drink! It’s like the holidays meet the beach!

Needless to say, when I heard that Babalu was doing a spin on this drink for it’s holiday cocktail menu – I knew I needed to give them a call.

Michelle Laverty – who most know as Lav – is the beverage director for Spell Restaurant Group and Babalu. She happily gave me a lesson on how to make this festive drink. Her recipe makes a batch that serves 8 to 10.

You start by whisking together 1 can each of condensed milk and evaporated milk. 1 ½ cups of coconut cream adds the Latin touch. A half teaspoon of ground cinnamon adds the seasonal flair.

Lav explained that the traditional recipe calls for silver rum, but she also adds a little coconut rum for an extra coconut-y drink. Lav’s recipe uses for 1 ½ cups of the silver rum and ½ cup of the coconut rum.

She added that the drink is really versatile. You can add whatever type of rum you prefer, even spiced or aged rum.

To make the drink a bit lighter and effervescent, Babalu adds fresh lime juice and club soda just before serving. Fresh mint and a cinnamon stick for garnish add the finishing touch.

A batch of coquito can be made in advance, and stored in the fridge for up to a month – that’s if it lasts that long!

And take Lav’s lead … and add a rum floater on top just before serving!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Merry Christmas!

Babalu’s Baba-Quito

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk

1 ½ cups coconut cream (Lave prefers the REAL brand)

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 ½ cups silver rum

½ cup coconut rum

1 Tbsp. Fresh lime juice, to taste

Club Soda, to taste

Fresh mint, for optional garnish

Cinnamon Stick, for optional garnish

In a large pitcher, whisk together the condensed milk, evaporated milk, coconut cream and cinnamon. Whisk in the rum until well combined. At this point, can be refrigerated until ready to serve.

To serve, fill a glass 2/3 full. Add fresh lime juice and club soda to taste. Add ice. Garnish with fresh mint and a cinnamon stick.

Serves 8 to 10.

