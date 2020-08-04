A New Way with Summer Veggies

Two of my favorite summer vegetables are at their best right now: eggplant and tomatoes.

When produce is at its peak, there is no better way to enjoy it than with a simple presentation that lets its flavor take center stage. A dish I call a “Veggie Stack” is a prime example of such a recipe.

One of the things I love most about this recipe is its versatility. This dish can be served as an appetizer, a vegetarian main dish, or a side. And don’t let looks fool you, this beautiful dish is simple to make.

When making this dish, it is important to use high-quality ingredients. Look for ripe, juicy summer tomatoes. The mozzarella should be a good fresh variety like Buffalo mozzarella. For the eggplant, use ones that are heavy for their size, firm, shiny and smooth.

The eggplant is the only ingredient in this dish that requires cooking. Eggplant is a natural for the grill because of its dense interior that holds up well on the grates. To ensure that your eggplant slices hold their shape on the grill, be sure not to peel your eggplant. The skin actually helps it hold its shape while grilling.

Many people recommend salting eggplant to remove bitterness. The salt helps remove some of the bitter excess moisture in the eggplant. To salt the eggplant, place the eggplant in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Let the eggplant drain in the colander for 1 hour, rinse, and then pat dry.

Quick pickled red onion and fresh basil add the perfect finishing touch to this dish.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Veggie Stack

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Vegetable oil, for the grates

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large tomato, cut into 1/4-inch slices

8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/4-inch slices

12 fresh basil leaves

Place the eggplant in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Let the eggplant drain in the colander for 1 hour, rinse, and then pat dry.

In a large bowl whisk together 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, the red wine vinegar, and the balsamic vinegar. Add the onions and toss to coat. Set aside and marinate at room temperature while grilling the eggplants.

Preheat a clean grill to medium-high with the lid closed for 8 to 10 minutes. Lightly brush the grates with oil.

Lightly brush both sides of the eggplant with the remaining olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place the eggplant slices on the grill. Close the lid and cook, turning once, until tender, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

To assemble, place 2 slices of the eggplant on the plate. Then add a tomato slice and a spoonful of the marinated red onion over the eggplant. Next add a slice of the fresh mozzarella and top with some basil leaves. Drizzle with extra balsamic vinegar and olive oil if desired.

Serves 4 to 6.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.

