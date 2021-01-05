New Year, New Recipe

Looking to start the new year off healthy! One way is to eat more fish!

Did you know that eating fish can help reduce heart disease? According to The Seafood Nutrition Partnership, eating just two servings a week is a simple step towards optimum health.

If you have ever been nervous about cooking fish, my lemon salmon is the recipe to help you overcome your fear. Baking the salmon in its marinade is a foolproof way to ensure your fish stays tender and moist.

Marinating fish adds moisture and flavor. However, keep in mind that fishes are delicate. Whether baking or grilling your fish, these basic tips will have you cooking fish like a pro.

First, fish should never be marinated longer than 1 hour. A highly acidic marinade, that’s one containing lots of vinegar or citrus juices, can actually cook the fish or seafood so you need to only use such marinades for short periods of time.

When marinating anything in an acid such as lemon juice, wine, or vinegar be sure to use a non-reactive container. Cookware made from glass or ceramics are non-reactive and safe to use. Plastic storage bags are also a great, mess-free option for marinating. Avoid cookware made from aluminum or copper when marinating because those metals will react with the marinade and give your food a metallic taste.

Most marinades are interchangeable with different fishes. The lemony marinade in this recipe is also delicious with other types of light and flaky fish such as tilapia, orange roughy, and halibut as well as shellfish like scallops and shrimp. The cooking times may vary slightly depending on thickness.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Lemon Salmon

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons dry white wine

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced into rounds

4 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 boneless salmon filets (4 to 6 oz. each)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a shallow non-reactive baking dish whisk together the lemon juice, white wine, and oil. Scatter the shallots, lemon slices, and thyme sprigs evenly across the bottom of the pan. Place the salmon filets, flesh side down, into the pan. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes but no longer than 1 hour.

Pre-heat the oven to 385 degrees.

Remove the pan from the fridge, and let it stand until the fish is to room temperature, about 10 minutes on your kitchen counter. Turn the fish over, so the flesh side is up and the skin side is down, and place it back in the marinade. Generously season the fish with salt and pepper. Bake the fish in the marinade for 30 minutes, or until cooked to desired temperature. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Recipe from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.

