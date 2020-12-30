New Year's Goals for the Family

This is the time of year when we reflect on the past and look ahead to the future. Now is the time to set reasonable goals for the new year.

Give yourself the space and time to visualize what you would like to achieve in 2021. Write it down for yourself. To increase accountability, share your goal with someone else. This is a great activity to do as a family or to share with a circle of friends.

Listen and see if one of these goals resonates with you.

For Body

-Do a physical activity you enjoy

-Drink more water

-Get the right amount of sleep

For Mind

-Try a new food or recipe

-Feel better about yourself

-Read an inspirational book

For Spirit

-Practice mindfulness

-Talk with friends and family

-Take a walk

Setting reasonable goals can help you feel a sense of achievement, and actively working on those goals can improve your quality of life. Be flexible and make changes as needed. Be gentle with yourself. We are all doing the best that we can.

Here’s to a New Year filled with possibility!

Stay healthy, stay safe.

This is Kimberly Baker for Church Health.

