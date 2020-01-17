The News Roundup - Domestic

The House lawmakers designated as impeachment managers delivered the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump to the Senate and read them aloud. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the trial would likely commence next Tuesday.

Virginia ratified the Equal Rights Amendment of the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, becoming the 38th state to do so.

A Major League Baseball investigation found that the Houston Astros used cameras to steal pitching signs during the 2017 season and playoffs. As a result, the league has fined the team $5 million and taken their first picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts away. Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhniow were suspended.

