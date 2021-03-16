NYITCOM Announces Seven Free COVID-19 Vaccine Events

JONESBORO, AR – NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University announced Tuesday that it will hold seven free COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout East and Northeast Arkansas over the next two weeks. The clinics will be conducted through NYITCOM’s Delta Care-A-Van program, and vaccines are free to those eligible thanks to a grant NYITCOM received from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission.

Confirmed dates include:

- Friday, March 19 - Marvell

9 a.m. to noon – BGACDC Building - 306 Highway 49

- Friday, March 19 - Elaine

2 to 5 p.m. – Waves of Prayer - 313 College Ave.

- Saturday, March 20 - Pocahontas

1 to 4 p.m. - Onin Complex - 2542 US Highway 62

- Wednesday, March 24 - Osceola 9 a.m. to noon - Osceola City Hall - 303 W Hale Ave

- Wednesday, March 24 - Blytheville

1 to 5 p.m. - New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church - 515 E. Sawyer Street

- Friday, March 26 - Wynne

9 a.m. to noon - Technology Center for the Delta - 1790 North Falls Blvd.

- Wednesday, March 31 - West Memphis

9 a.m. to noon - Eugene Woods Civic Center - 212 West Polk Ave.

Interested participants can register by calling 870-680-8880 to schedule an appointment. Registration is required.

As of today’s announcement, those eligible to receive vaccination include:

- Individuals over the age of 65

- Those with intellectual or developmental disabilities

- Educators, including K-12, higher education and child care workers

- Police, fire, other first responders

- Corrections employees

- Food and Agriculture workers

- Essential Government

- Grocery Store/Meal Delivery employees

- Postal/Package Delivery Service employees

- Public Transit employees

- Those employed by Houses of Worship

- Manufacturing employees

NYITCOM at A-State has recently led free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Jonesboro and Pocahontas and administered a combined 2,000 vaccines at those events.

The Delta Care-A-Van program operates as part of NYITCOM’s Delta Population Health Institute. In 2018, NYITCOM received a United States Department of Agriculture Delta Healthcare Service Grant to fund a mobile medical clinic aimed at delivering healthcare to underserved and rural populations in Arkansas and the Delta region.

Over the past several months, the Delta Care-A-Van has hosted mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccine events throughout the state.

For more information, contact Casey Pearce of NYITCOM at A-State at 870-882-9954.

