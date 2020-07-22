Officials: Hold Off on that COVID Test Unless You're Sick or Exposed

Listen to an audio version of the story.

As rising demand for COVID-19 tests slows down reporting times for lab results, health officials are now asking people to get tested only if they’re symptomatic, or have been knowingly exposed to the virus.

A national shortage of materials used to process the tests have created backlogs statewide. County officials say community and commercial sites can currently perform about 7,000 tests per week. They’re urging asymptomatic individuals and employers to stop signing up for precautionary tests—at least temporarily.

“People who are seeking testing and do not have any symptoms and do not have a known exposure are unlikely to be able to access a test at this point,” said Jenny Bartlett-Prescott, a testing coordinator with the county’s COVID-19 task force.

Testing is most effective when people can be notified of an infection within 48 hours. Lab results can now take up to seven days, sometimes longer.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) is one of the few labs still turning around test results in under 36 hours, with plans to double that capacity in the next month.

UTHSC Dean Dr. Scott Strome says that more and faster testing is essential for getting infected individuals into extended quarantines. But unless people follow guidelines to wear masks, social distance and stay home if sick, it will be nearly impossible to get ahead of the virus.

“We can talk all about testing, and we’re all trying our best but at the end of the day, we have to slow down the spread [of COVID-19] and there’s a really easy way to do that,” he says.