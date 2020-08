Governor Asa Hutchinson started today's briefing by announcing 824 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour monitoring period. There were nine more hospitalizations and seven more deaths related to the virus bringing those totals to 489 and 408, respectively. Nearly 6,000 tests were completed in the last monitoring period bringing the total for the month so far to about 164,000. There are 6,674 total active cases, of which 6,299 are in the community.