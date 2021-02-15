Ozark at Large for Monday, February 15, 2021

On today’s show, the world of conspiracy theories, featuring a preview of a lecture and Honors College Seminar to be delivered tomorrow evening by Ryan Neville-Shepard, an assistant professor of communications at the University of Arkansas. Plus from the Pryor Center Vault, the life of a war hero and humble Arkansas politician, Nathan Gordon. And Zuzanna Sitek speaks with "Facing South" reporter Olivia Paschal about her recent investigative report examining the poultry industry's response to the pandemic. And a warning from Arkansas electric utilities during a worsening winter storm: businesses and residents must conserve energy or face possible power losses over the coming week.