Ozarks At Large

Ozark at Large for Monday, February 15, 2021

By & 45 minutes ago

On today’s show, the world of conspiracy theories, featuring a preview of a lecture and Honors College Seminar to be delivered tomorrow evening by Ryan Neville-Shepard, an assistant professor of communications at the University of Arkansas.  Plus from the Pryor Center Vault, the life of a war hero and humble Arkansas politician, Nathan Gordon. And Zuzanna Sitek speaks with "Facing South" reporter Olivia Paschal about her recent investigative report examining the poultry industry's response to the pandemic. And a warning from Arkansas electric utilities during a worsening winter storm: businesses and residents must conserve energy or face possible power losses over the coming week.

The World of Conspiracy Theories

By 48 minutes ago
Courtesy / University of Arkansas

Next semester a Signature Seminar in the University of Arkansas Honors College will place a spotlight on conspiracy theories and their origins and effects. Tuesday night Ryan Neville-Shepard, an assistant professor of communication at the University of Arkansas, will lead a preview lecture of his U A Honors College Signature Seminar about conspiracy theories.

"Facing South" Reporter Examines Emails Between Springdale Mayor, Tyson

By 49 minutes ago
Courtesy / Facing South

On Feb. 5th, Facing South published an article by Olivia Paschal titled "Emails show Tyson's sway over Arkansas mayor during COVID surge in plants." In it, Paschal lays out what she found after sorting through thousands of emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

From the War to Politics

By 50 minutes ago
Courtesy / Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History

Nathan Gordon was Lt. Governor of Arkansas for 20 years. He was also a highly-decorated veteran. This week he is the subject of a profile with Randy Dixon from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Akansas Oral and Visual History.