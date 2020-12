On today's show, we head to Fort Smith to check in with Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics, who says more than 50 percent of high school students in Fort Smith are failing one or more classes. Plus, we check in with renters advocates as the CDC moratorium on evictions is set to expire Dec. 31 and Congress is yet to pass a new stimulus package. Plus, we find out how houses of worship in the region are adapting to celebrating this season's holy days during a pandemic.