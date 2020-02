On today's show, we hear from an immigrant rights advocate as the U.S. Supreme Court lifts injunctions placed on the Trump administration's new public charge policy. Plus, we find out more about a new Crystal Bridges exhibit that highlights the work of Hank Willis Thomas. And, we head to Clear Spring School, an independent school started in Eureka Springs in 1974, which aims to instill in students a passion for hands-on life-long learning.