On today's show, we head to Siloam Springs where John Brown University is delaying the start of classes for undergraduate students because of an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. Plus, we find out when you might see drones in the air above Pea Ridge as Walmart readies to launch a drone delivery test program. And, we hear about a landmark bill that intends to improve women veterans' medical care at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers across the country.