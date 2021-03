To mark the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Arkansas one year ago, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff on Thursday, which is where the first known case of the virus in the state was diagnosed. The patient admitted last March, James Black, was also at the commemoration ceremony. Hutchinson thanked Arkansas healthcare workers for the work they've had to put in the last 365 days and compared the last year to the emergency and mourning the country collectively experienced in the aftermath of 9/11.