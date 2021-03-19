Ozarks at Large for Friday, March 19, 2021

On today's show, we check in with Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics, who tells us not enough supply is driving up both demand and prices in the Arkansas River Valley housing market. Plus, we speak with a researcher at UAMS Northwest about creating a new "centering" pregnancy program to help resolve chronic maternal health disparities experienced by Marshallese women. And, we head to Fort Smith where, after three years, a nonprofit cat rescue moves from Facebook page to shelter facility with community space instead of cages.