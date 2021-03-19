Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Ozarks at Large for Friday, March 19, 2021

By , , , & 58 minutes ago

On today's show, we check in with Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics, who tells us not enough supply is driving up both demand and prices in the Arkansas River Valley housing market. Plus, we speak with a researcher at UAMS Northwest about creating a new "centering" pregnancy program to help resolve chronic maternal health disparities experienced by Marshallese women. And, we head to Fort Smith where, after three years, a nonprofit cat rescue moves from Facebook page to shelter facility with community space instead of cages.

Related Content

Demand for Homes in River Valley Outstrips Supply, Drives Up Prices

By 1 hour ago
Stock Image

While home sales have slowed down in the first two months of 2021, realtors in the Arkansas River Valley report the demand for homes remains high, which is driving up prices across the region. Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses homes sales and more in our weekly Friday conversation.

UAMS Researcher Creates Pregnancy Pilot Program With Focus on Marshallese Women

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / UAMS Northwest

Britni Ayers, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine at UAMS Northwest uses a community-engaged approach, working with UAMS Marshallese health care staff, to research Marshallese prenatal health, birthing, breastfeeding and infant feeding practices. She is creating a novel "centering" pregnancy pilot program to help resolve chronic maternal health disparities experienced by Marshallese women.

Arkansas Department of Health Holds Weekly Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

This month, the Arkansas Department of Health began operating mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in each of the state's five health regions. Clinics rotate cities weekly and are available by appointment through the ADH vaccine clinic call center at 1-800-985-6030.

Cat Rescue With Community Space Instead of Cages Opens in Fort Smith

By 1 hour ago
Z. Sitek / KUAF

Three years ago, Jennifer Grayston bought an old gas station at the corner of Jenny Lind Road and Dallas Street in Fort Smith with the dream of turning it into a cage-less cat shelter. This weekend, Jen's Kitty Rehab, which has been operating as a nonprofit on Facebook, will open to the public with a week of activities that include a silent auction, yoga, art, live music and movies. All with cats, of course.

From Brahms to Brubeck, Live Jazz Returns

By 1 hour ago

Live jazz is slowly and cautiously coming back in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, an atrium concert at Walton Arts Center includes solo performances from Claudia Burson and Asher Armstrong as they share their renditions of pieces from piano greats.

Red Oak Ruse Releases New Album, Prepares for Performances

By 1 hour ago

Red Oak Ruse has released their second album, Proletariat, and it is now available on most music platforms. We speak with the band's Michael Schembre about the new record, how the band has evolved over time, and hear a few highlights from the album. Red Oak Ruse will hold an album release party March 27 at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville.