Arkansas is nearing 50,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases after adding more than 1300 new cases this weekend. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 23 additional deaths have been added to the state’s fatalities from the virus, for a total of 544 Arkansans who've died from coronavirus. A total of 49,383 diagnosed cases have occured in the state since the pandemic began. Much of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s most recent briefing on Friday was devoted to a pair of fall events, the start of the school year and elections.