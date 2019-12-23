Ozarks at Large for Monday, December 23, 2019

On this special Christmas week edition of the program, we hear a performance from the Fort Smith Chorale, which was held Dec. 5 at the First United Methodist Church. On Christmas Night features a variety of songs for the season including Silent Night, Carol of the Bells and the Little Drummer Boy. The Very Best Time of the Year by John Rutter, Before the Marvel of this Night and Hassler's Verbum Caro Factum Est will be familiar to many. The show also includes new numbers like Advent Motet by Gustav Schreck, This Christmas Tide by Donald Frazier and the Angel Alleluias by Alan Bullard.