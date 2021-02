On today's show, we have highlights from the 27th annual Arkansas Business Forecast event as the state lost 44,000 jobs last year during the pandemic. Plus, we find out how Arkansans who receive the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine can report any systemic side effects to the inoculation. And, we speak with a U of A nursing student who created a communication guidebook to help family members of COVID-19 patients understand what's happening while their loved one is in the hospital.