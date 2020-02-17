Ozarks at Large for Monday, February 17, 2020

On today’s show, we learn how the plant-based movement, which rejects consumption of animal products for food, clothing, as well drug and cosmetics testing, is taking root in northwest Arkansas. Plus, Ed Minar, professor and chair of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Arkansas, discusses an honors seminar he plans to teach next year titled, “Animal Minds. ” And on Friday, a three judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled to uphold a lower court’s decision to block the Arkansas Works Medicaid Demonstration Project.