On today's show, we sit down with Roby Brock, of Talk Business and Politics, to talk about Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin's decision to end his gubernatorial bid in 2022. Plus, we head to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to find out about a new exhibit that focuses on the history of craft in America. And, we have details about a new bill that will require women to call a resources hotline prior to having an abortion that passed the Arkansas House and Senate last week.